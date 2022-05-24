VIDEO: WALLICE Shares Music Video for 'Funeral'

LA-based musician Wallice shares another brilliant video for her latest single "Funeral." The song is from her new 90s American Superstar EP via Dirty Hit where Wallice envisions herself as a fictional celebrity idol, charting her own rise and fall across five tracks.

"Funeral" sees Wallice's protagonist craft a funny and slightly tragic tale in which she fantasises about her own memorial, a surrealist affair complete with her "casket in a muscle car." Wallice again teamed up with director Phil Stillwell to create one of the more entertaining videos released this year.

She tells us "The video for "Funeral" was really important to me. It's my favorite song that I've made so far. I pictured a concert-like celebration instead of a traditional solemn funeral, sort of taking the heaviness of a funeral and treating it lightly. In my videos I like to incorporate my lyrics in a literal way, but I also try to capture the tone of them as well. This video walks the line between melodramatic and sarcastic in a way that really captures my sense of humor.

The video is also more broadly a symbol for how I'm evolving as an artist- the "death" of cowgirl Wallice is meant to mark the end of that era and the beginning of the next."

Wallice is also part of See You Next Year, the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album. The project will feature original songs from rising artists including Teezo Touchdown, EKKSTACY, Terry Presume, Baird and more and is set to come out this summer.

The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become one of Gen Z's most exciting new voices, known for her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems. The EP opens with 'Little League', which is effectively our icon's origin story, shining a light on her cut-throat competitiveness which started in junior baseball.

Previous single and title track '90s American Superstar' shows our character at the height of her fame, resenting her lacklustre musician partner with classic refrains like "stop being so damn dramatic, you just got dropped from Atlantic". On 'Rich Wallice', she pines for her future cashed-up self, a wry take on the darker side of success; 'I just want more money, I just want more stuff'.

The EP moves onto its big 'blowout' moment, 'John Wayne', on which our anti-hero's instability peaks. This is celebrity Wallice at her Tom-cruise-jumping-on Oprah's-sofa moment. The unravelling is captured perfectly via the raucous track, which was recorded live with a full band. With 'Funeral', the EP and its delusions come to a natural end.

After picking up her first instrument at age 6, Wallice started writing songs in middle school and later played in her high school band, inspired by the lyricism of Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and the punky irreverence of Weezer and No Doubt. She also modelled and acted (once appearing in an episode of Frasier) throughout adolescence, with her former actress mother supporting all creative pursuits.

A proud college dropout, she attended the New School in New York City for Jazz Vocal performance for a year before moving back to California and connecting with childhood friend marinelli, who helped her hone the wistful indie pop style that led to her rise. A breakout 2021 culminated in the release of her debut EP Off the Rails, her signing to Dirty Hit, her first sold-out headline shows and support tours.

She has found champions in the likes of Vogue, New York Times, The FADER, BBC Radio 1, Pigeons & Planes, Steve Lamacq, Zane Lowe and NME, where she was named as part of the 'NME 100' for 2022.

Watch the new music video here: