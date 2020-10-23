VIDEO: Vanessa Carlton Releases Political Music Video For 'Die, Dinosaur'

Vanessa Carlton unveils the politically charged music video.

Vanessa Carlton unveils the politically charged music video for her song "Die, Dinosaur" and how it is time to VOTE OUT the old guard. The track is off her latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips).

Watch the video below!



This song is about young people patiently awaiting the death of the dinosaurs in power. It's about seeing the "way of the world" as fundamentally wrong, oppressive and therefore, completely irrelevant. Young people will not participate in the societal contracts that they clearly see as wrong. The song was inspired by young leaders who are unafraid to challenge the archaic, tone deaf, sexist, and white supremacist ideology in power. This song is for the brave voices who prophesize the inevitable crumbling, falling of the white man who cannot listen, cannot change. He is the "man in the weather changing." - Vanessa Carlton



Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down.



True to Carlton's skill as both a lyricist and an instrumentalist, the arrangements on Love Is An Art tell these tales as vibrantly as the words themselves: piano parts that speak of rage and tenderness, synths that burst and glow like dawn.



Carlton has constantly challenged both herself and the expectations that surround her throughout her lengthy, accomplished career: she attended both the School of American Ballet and Columbia University, and was discovered as a singer-songwriter/pianist when a cassette tape demo was given to legendary music impresario Ahmet Ertegun. With her debut single "A Thousand Miles" Carlton soared to the top of the ​Billboard​ charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations, though that song is only a small fraction of the body of work and artistic identity she's developed since then, ever evolving and growing as a performer and songwriter. In the summer of 2019, she pushed that even further, making her Broadway debut as Carole King in ​Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

