VIDEO: 'Valleys' By Woah Out Now

The indie-pop band from Charlotte, NC, Woah is a four-piece band consisting of Mikey (vocals), Jack (Guitar), Zac (Bass) & Ruben (Drums).

With their incredibly unique sound, the band has been racking up listeners from around the globe. Recently catching the eye of fans on TikTok, the band has gained a serious following through short videos showcasing their talents.

With their new single "Valleys," the band released their music video on YouTube now.

Check it out below!