VIDEO: Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner Join This Week's Circle All Access Minute

Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner talk about their favorite ACM memory!

Circle All Access Minute catches up with Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner for a special ACM Circle All Access episode where they talk about their favorite ACM memory! Go to Circle All Access YouTube to access each episode every Tuesday and Thursday.



CIRCLE, the country music and lifestyle television network, is distributing weekly video entertainment news packages, CIRCLE ALL ACCESS MINUTE, to media outlets, digital media and Circle affiliates. Each Tuesday and Thursday, a new entertainment news package is released.

The clips are short-form edited video stories that include captured events and happenings in and outside of Nashville's bustling music industry as well as behind the scenes action from many of CIRCLE's exclusive network programs including the current Saturday night live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry. Media outlets can use them in news or entertainment programs or on social platforms.

