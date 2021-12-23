VIDEO: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Perform 'Fly Me to the Moon' on MTV UNPLUGGED

MTV has shared a video of Tony Bennett performing "Fly Me to the Moon" for Lady Gaga at their recent MTV: Unplugged special.

The special was filmed over the summer and will feature tracks from their recent album, which is nominated for six Grammys, including Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year. The album's lead single, "I Get a Kick Out of You", was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album showcasing the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, is available now via Columbia Records/Interscope Records. This album is the final studio recording of Bennett's career, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

In its first week of release, Love For Sale hit #1 on Billboard's Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes, and was the highest streamed jazz album globally on Apple Music. Love For Sale also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Watch the performance here: