VIDEO: Todrick Hall Pays Homage to the Art of Vogueing in 'Pre-Madonna' Video

Powerhouse entertainer Todrick Hall has released 'Pre-Madonna', an uplifting new dance anthem taken from his forthcoming album "Algorhythm."

Todrick said: "'Pre- Madonna' is a love letter to the vogue and ballroom community that I love and have been so inspired by. In the early 90s, Madonna shined a light on a community and gave it a huge platform, but this song is paying homage to this community, dance genre and lifestyle that existed long before the pop diva created her iconic song 'Vogue'! Thank you to all the ballroom dancers who flew to the Ukraine to help make this video a reality."

The floor-filler is accompanied by a high energy, conceptual pop art music video, filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this year. In a kaleidoscopic visual feast, 'Pre-Madonna' sees the gender-blurring Todrick play up references to Grace Jones with colourful nostalgic nods like dresses made of vinyl records and giant speakers.

'Pre-Madonna' and 'Dance Forever' are the latest releases taken from Todrick's 80s influenced forthcoming album "Algorhythm", which will be released on 1 June via Frtyfve. Pre-save the album here.

Speaking of the album's direction, Todrick said: "Algorhythm is an 80s inspired record that while still being on brand with my most popular work, it reveals a side of my voice I have never accessed in my previous music. I want this album to get back to good traditional music, no gimmicks, no smoke and mirrors, just great music, beats and rhythms. My goal is not to create a replica of 80s music but an evolution of my music infused with 80s nostalgic instrumentation."

Renowned for his charismatic and high-energy performances, Todrick is a multi-disciplined modern-day entertainer and recording artist with over 800 million YouTube views to his name. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes, collaborated with Beyoncé, and co-executive produced the award-winning music video for Taylor Swift's LGBTQ+ anthem 'You Need To Calm Down'.

Todrick Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texan town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on American Idol to international attention through RuPaul's Drag Race to commanding a huge global following on social media. And that's before you even factor in his Broadway runs in Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, or his role as dance captain on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Oti Mabuse.

Todrick's global viral hit 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' (which has racked up over 48 million YouTube views) was picked up by Samsung and revamped into a slick commercial bop 'Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack' for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone. The enduring dance anthem was also featured on the Just Dance 2022 game.

Watch the new music video here: