VIDEO: TiÃ«sto, Jonas Blue and Rita Ora Release 'Ritual'
GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international DJ and producer, Tiësto collaborates with pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora on the new song "Ritual"available everywhere now through Positiva/Virgin EMI. With an irresistible beat and sultry lyrics, this first-time song collaboration for the three artists is just in time for this summer!
"Jonas Blue is such a talented artist and we have been looking for some time for the right project to collaborate on. He came to me with this great idea. I am always interested to explore new styles and was instantly excited to work together on this project, which has a new and unique soundscape compared to my other releases. And Rita's vocals take the track to the next level!" - Tiësto
Tiësto continues to embrace new sounds and collaborations. This spring he released TOGETHER, a collection of dance track collaborations, on his independent label Musical Freedom featuring a variety of up-and-coming dance producers who he has been working with and helping to develop over the past couple of years. 2018 saw his last major release, "Jackie Chan," with Dzeko, Preme and Post Malone, which has garnered more than 500 million streams and well over 165 million video views. The summer anthem was number 1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and was nominated for aBillboard Music Award.
