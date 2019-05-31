VIDEO: TiÃ«sto, Jonas Blue and Rita Ora Release 'Ritual'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international DJ and producer,

collaborates with pop powerhouse

and global superstar

on the new song

available everywhere now through

. With an irresistible beat and sultry lyrics, this first-time song collaboration for the three artists is just in time for this summer!

-

continues to embrace new sounds and collaborations. This spring he released TOGETHER, a collection of dance track collaborations, on his independent label Musical Freedom featuring a variety of up-and-coming dance producers who he has been working with and helping to develop over the past couple of years. 2018 saw his last major release,

with

and

, which has garnered

and well

. The summer anthem was number 1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and was nominated for a

TiëstoJonas BlueRita Ora"Ritual"Positiva/Virgin EMI"Jonas Blue is such a talented artist and we have been looking for some time for the right project to collaborate on. He came to me with this great idea. I am always interested to explore new styles and was instantly excited to work together on this project, which has a new and unique soundscape compared to my other releases. And Rita's vocals take the track to the next level!"TiëstoTiësto"Jackie Chan,"Dzeko, PremePost Malonemore than 500 million streamsover 165 million video viewsBillboard Music Award.