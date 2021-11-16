VIDEO: The Shivas Share 'You Wanna Be My Man' Video

Today, Portland psych-surf quartet The Shivas share the animated music video for "You Wanna Be My Man". The track comes from their critically acclaimed album, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad - available now on all DSP's.

The animation was directed and drawn by Casey Jarman who says, "I think the first thing that came into my head when I tried to think about this song in a visual way, was someone driving in darkness. And then the line 'I wish we could all be free / And you'd still want to be with me,' spun me out thinking about a more Utopian way of looking at love... for me this song is really about a wanting to destroy the tidy boxes we try to put love in, in favor of something all-encompassing.

"So the detective in this video is someone who thinks they have a process, a system, and everything they do in life can be organized and understood in that frame. And then something happens that can't be contained by their usual system, and it momentarily wrecks them, but ultimately broadens their sense of the possible."

After completing a string of tour dates across North America, The Shivas are returning to Portland tomorrow, November 17 for their hometown show at Polaris Hall - tickets are on sale now.

Feels So Good // Feels So Bad is an album about acceptance. Sometimes that acceptance feels enlightened and sometimes it feels like the end result of a lot of kicking and screaming. The Shivas have adapted in both of those ways. With new tours scheduled and a new album on the way, they're still hoping--like all of us--for a new era of vibrant, cathartic live music. The lessons they learned from having their normal upended, though, have only helped them grow.

Watch the new music video here: