VIDEO: Taylor Swift Reveals Every Hidden Easter Egg Within 'Cardigan' Music Video

Ten-time GRAMMY® winner Taylor Swift has teamed with Vevo to reveal the carefully placed Easter eggs and deeper meanings within her latest music video, "cardigan," from her critically-adored new album, folklore for a brand new episode of Vevo Footnotes. Vevo Footnotes dives into all the behind-the-scenes details, from social distancing standards to the cinematic styles that influenced Swift's vision for this project.

"I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying," Swift tells Vevo exclusively about her creation process during a worldwide pandemic. Swift was inspired by some of the period pieces and fantasy films she was watching in quarantine. With a health inspector on-set, Swift did her own make-up, hair and wardrobe styling, while the photography crew, used a "techo crane" for closeups to ensure social distancing at all times.

