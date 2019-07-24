VIDEO: Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'The Archer'

Taylor Swift has released "The Archer," the third single from her forthcoming album, Lover.

"The Archer" is track five on Lover, which is symbolic for many Swift fans, as track five always has a special significance. Swift usually uses the first single for her new album to showcase her ability to write catchy pop hits, like with "Shake It Off" and "Me!", but track five on the album is where she showcases a more intimate and personal side like with "All Too Well," "All You Had to Do Was Stay," "Delicate".

Listen to the song below!

Swift teased "The Archer" by having singer Hayley Kiyoko shooting a bow and arrow at a target with a giant 5 on it in the "You Need to Calm Down" video. She also released a "track five" merch line collection.

"The Archer" was was written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, a co-writer on her past two albums, Reputation and 1989.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You