VIDEO: Summer Walker Debuts 'Santa Baby' Visual

The track was recently featured on the LVRN collective holiday album, Home For the Holidays Volume. 2, out now.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Grammy Award-nominated artist Summer Walker releases a festive new music video for "Santa Baby." The track was recently featured on the LVRN collective holiday album, Home For the Holidays Volume. 2, out now.

In the video, Summer Walker welcomes viewers into the studio. With a Christmas tree in the background, she delivers a dynamic rendition of the popular holiday staple originally written by Joan Javits and Philip Springer in 1953.

Contributing to a nearly seven-decade tradition, she adds to a long lineage of "Santa Baby" covers by everyone from Madonna and Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani. As always, Summer adds her own soulful and spirited spin to this classic and makes it her own, so you can too.

LVRN's recent release of Home For the Holidays Volume. 2 has already garnered north of 3.9 million Spotify streams, with "Santa Baby" receiving over 935k streams alone. The 11-track project features LVRN's superstar roster, including Summer Walker, DVSN, 6lack, Baby Tate, and Alex Vaughn, among others.

In addition to plugs from The Source, HotNewHipHop, and The Lantern noted, "Home For the Holidays Volume. 2 will surely boost spirits this year, as LVRN offers its mix of original tracks and incredible covers of notorious Christmas songs."

In 2020, LVRN released the first volume of Home For The Holidays as a gentle reminder to enjoy the festive season and find comfort in holiday classics. Now in 2022, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS VOL. 2 keeps the same message and features new additions to the LVRN roster, such as Alex Vaughn, DVSN, Baby Tate, and Ayanna. The project engages listeners with passionately performed R&B classics, and creative and invigorating hip-hop renditions fit for the holiday season.

Watch the new music video here:



