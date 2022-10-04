Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Suki Waterhouse Shares 'Nostalgia' Video

The visual was directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan and filmed in Ireland.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse unveils the video for "Nostalgia" today, directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan and filmed in Ireland.

"I'm so happy to share the 'Nostalgia' video directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan," Waterhouse says. "It's the fifth video we've collaborated on together. We spoke a lot about how nostalgia is a place you go, a destination. That living there is a choice one makes unapologetically. To live in nostalgia is to dig your own grave, and that's exactly what I did. The silver lining is that only you can dig yourself out again."

"This is the story of a woman writing a letter to her childhood love telling him that she's getting married," Richard-Froozan says about the video. "She hasn't heard from him in years and often wonders what might've been. I wanted something sweeping and epic and unapologetic. When Suki sent me the song, I was driving through Doolough Valley and the landscape here fit the mood of the music so well.

The lake in Doolough had my mind gravitate toward the story of Orpheus & Eurydice and crossing the river Styx. We were also highly influenced by Wuthering Heights and the cliff scene between Heathcliff & Cathy. The whole experience was pretty magical, like the last week of summer camp with a group of old friends."

Additionally, Waterhouse recently confirmed a new EP, Milk Teeth, for November 4 via Sub Pop Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. The EP features five songs from Waterhouse's early career plus one new track "Neon Signs" and will be available on vinyl.

Waterhouse also recently confirmed a run of headline dates in the U.K. and Europe-see dates below and get tickets now. She is currently finishing up a North American tour with Father John Misty, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Holllywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more.

"Nostalgia," which NYLON says "washes over you like a sepia-toned cloud and reverie," is Suki's first new music since her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released to critical acclaim in May via Sub Pop Records. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown."

She also recently shared two new versions of her viral song, "Good Looking." The original version of the track, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Growing up in London, multi-talented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DUJOUR, Lemonade Magazine and more.

Watch the new music video here:

SUKI WATERHOUSE LIVE

October 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

October 8 - Durham, NC - Durham Armory*

November 22 - London, UK - Heaven

November 23 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles Theatre

November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

November 26 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club

November 27 - Berlin, DE - Lido

*with Father John Misty

