VIDEO: St. Panther Releases 'Places' Music Video

Irvine-based artist, producer, singer, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist St. Panther (she/her/they) unveils new music video for single "Places," from latest two-track bundle including "Greatness" and "Places," released last month via Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company.

Directed by Lili Peper, the "Places" the video perfectly complements the song's reflective nature as viewers see St. Panther venture out on a journey with her younger self. St. Panther also served as co-creative director for the "Places" music video, alongside Lili Peper, and producer Michael Kagan.

On the inspiration for the song and video, St. Panther shared, "As artists, I think we're expected to just be ready to rip the bandages off of some of the most intimate parts of our lives as soon as we sit down to record - this song served to open the dialogue between me and a younger self that is still working to share. As people, I think we grow up told what our paths should be. This song is a space where I put the feeling of having a life farther from that - that a lot of the time I had to go my own way and take myself through so many spaces to find my path. I would say this is a song welcoming the idea that all those detours in life are valid, they brought us here."

The recent two-track release expertly showcases the magic of St. Panther: versatility, and a hypnotic hybrid of soul swagger, jazz eloquence, and hip-hop energy. "Greatness," sees St. Panther flex her flow overtop an up-tempo hip-hop beat, whereas "Places" channels her lo-fi alternative R&B sensibilities.

St. Panther was named one of KCRW's "Best New Artists of 2020" and the LA Times has also hailed St. Panther's, "confident voice that gracefully moves from singing to rapping to that sublime space in between, the charismatic St. Panther owns every couplet she delivers....it doesn't take a visionary to see her lightning-bolt talent." In addition, St. Panther's song "Infrastructure" landed a sync in Season 4 of Issa Rae's hit HBO show Insecure, and song "B.O.M.B" was included in the season finale of the HBO MAX Gossip Girl reboot.

Watch the new music video here: