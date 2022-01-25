VIDEO: Spaceface Releases 'Millions & Memes' Music Video

After a slew of mesmerizing singles, Memphis / Los Angeles psych-pop band Spaceface finally release their eagerly anticipated new album Anemoia this Friday (January 28) via Mothland. Today, they offer the final taste of the album with "Millions & Memes," an undeniable earworm premiered via Glide Magazine. Pre-order the new album here.

Reminiscent of early 90's hits à la The Verve, EMF, or Primal Scream, "it's about a character who is sort of at the end of their rope, not knowing what to do or where to go, but just knowing they could really make something of themselves if they could just make a decision," Jake Ingalls explains. Catalyzed by a hoppy baggy beat and a choppy phaser-drenched guitar riff, the lighthearted main chorus line acts as a simple reminder that the world is our oyster.

Collaborating with director Curtis Peel, the quirky music video is full of submissions from Spaceface fans, as well as visuals from album promo shots or thematic elements, and of course, memes. Peel says, "I loved the duality in the spectrum, with riches, high society, and excess on one end, and humor, conversational, and s-posting on the other. After seeing some of the album-era artwork, I immediately saw in my mind the aesthetic of 70's fortune and fame, and the memes were obviously a very deep well to draw from, as well." The band is also playing a North American tour alongside Reptaliens, with dates available below.

Hailing from Memphis, TN and Los Angeles, CA, Spaceface have been active since 2012 and include past and current members of The Flaming Lips and Pierced. Always eavesdropping on the Universe whispering its chaotic will, the groovy bunch harnesses the transcendent pulse of the spacetime continuum into catchy songs that whirl and twirl, bend and stretch, attract and propel.

Their unique alloy of dream-pop, funk rock and post-disco, charged by the Sun, ultimately shines way past our collective bedtime, akin to a glow-in-the-dark Slime Science Lab kit. Their new album, Anemoia, is the result of several months spent at Blackwatch Studios in 2019, where the band worked with producer Jarod Evans (Sufjan Stevens, BRONCHO) to craft a 12 song collection that is both a contemplative psychedelic pop odyssey, and a hopeful broadcast from the heart into outer space.

Watch the new music video here: