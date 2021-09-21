VIDEO: Southern Avenue Shares Music Video for 'Control'

On the heels of Southern Avenue's third studio album, "BE THE LOVE YOU WANT", the Memphis-based soul, blues, roots and R&B trailblazers are thrilled to share the official music video for their song "Control."

"The song 'Control' is the voice of self-discipline that you hear inside your head," said the song's co-writer Tierinii Jackson. "There's something about the repetition of the word "control" in the hook sticks with you, and hopefully that can be the voice that carries the listener through whatever journey they are on."

The music video premiered yesterday, exclusively via American Blues Scene who commented on the new record saying "​​the music exuberates in the messages of resiliency and hope we may all be hungry for after so much worldwide bad news." However, it's not only the dark times in which Southern Avenue strives to share positive messages and themes. In fact, guitarist and songwriter, Ori Naftaly tells ABS "It's a very non-pandemic album. This album was in the works way before the pandemic started."

The third studio album from GRAMMY®-nominated band Southern Avenue was produced by multi-GRAMMY® winner, Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, Deer Tick, Susan Tedeschi, Jackie Greene) and co-produced by Ori Naftaly.

