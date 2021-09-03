VIDEO: Sigrid Releases New Music Video for 'Burning Bridges'

Sigrid has released the official video for her new single "Burning Bridges". The track follows the Norwegian pop sensation's first single of 2021, the monumental 'Mirror.'"

Says Sigrid, "It's inspired by one of the toughest things I've been through. It's a song that's about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, 'you know what, let's just finish this'. That moment of enough is enough, and you need a clean break."

The past year has been a time of deep reflection for Sigrid. Since her ascent to pop stardom in 2017, Sigrid achieved every accolade a young artist from a small town off the coast of Norway could ever have imagined. From releasing her critically acclaimed debut EP Don't Kill My Vibe, to winning the Sound of 2018, performing across the globe at The Royal Variety Show, the Nobel Peace Prize, headlining her first Arena show at 3Arena in Dublin to 12,000 fans, and that Glastonbury performance to 30,000 festival goers and millions at home: Sigrid lit up stages with her non-conformist and progressive attitudes to the femininity in pop.

Ending 2019 with a 5* (The Times) headline show at London's Eventim Apollo, Sigrid hadn't stopped in four years, but when the world stopped, Sigrid had an identity crisis, as the world turned inwards. "The thing that was most important to me was taken away; touring and travelling and being an artist. I thought, who am I without the music? My self-worth as a human is not just work, but who am I without my job? But last year made me realise I don't want to do anything else. I wanted to do this for the rest of my life."

Watch the new music video below:

Photo Credit: Elliot Kennedy