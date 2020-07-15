VIDEO: See Quinn L'Esperance's Video For New Single 'Unstoppable'

"Unstoppable" was recorded in Nashville and was co-written by Quinn, Matt Wilder, Susan Ruth and Anthony Falcone and produced by Matt Wilder. The music video was shot at Clear Fork Reservoir and Mount Geez in Mansfield, Ohio and was co-directed by Ashley Watts and co-edited by Art Webb. The video was a chance for Quinn to showcase her ability to wear many hats as she performed, co-directed, co-edited and wrote the concept for the video.

"I'm so excited to share this song because it's just so fun. So many things can happen in life, so why not live fearlessly and be unstoppable? Putting yourself out there can be a scary thing, but if you don't take the chance, you'll always wonder whether it would've paid off," said Quinn.

"Unstoppable" follows the release of "Human Connection," a song that is more appropriate than ever in today's world. The timely single and lyric video were released on April 10th amid the covid-19 pandemic and shed light on the importance of human connection during these times. Earlier this year, Quinn dropped her single "Heavyweight" accompanied by a music video directed by Lucas Miles and choreographed by Jabari Odom (Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Usher.)

Quinn has performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation and Relay For Life and sang the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game. In 2015, she released her first full length album, Fearless. Quinn will release a new album on her own QKL record label in 2020. She is also signed to Firestarter Entertainment for commercials and film appearances.

In addition to music and acting, Quinn is also an avid special needs advocate. Having a brother with special needs, she has made it her mission in life to call attention and help provide a voice for the special needs community. By promoting positivity, empowerment and inclusivity through music, she hopes to bring all people together.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You