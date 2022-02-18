VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Returns With New Single 'Fast Times'

Maintaining incredible momentum, Sabrina Carpenter unveils a brand new single and video entitled "Fast Times" via Island Records today.

The track, written by Sabrina, John Ryan, Julia Michaels and J.P. Saxe, shows yet another side of the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and producer. Shimmering piano wraps around a slick bass line as her smoky vocals resound. The tune features Sabrina playing pencils for percussion on the bridge.

About the song, she stated, "I'm in my early twenties, and it sometimes feels like you have to pick up, digest, process your emotions and move on before you even realize what happened. Reminds me of the times in life where we act on impulse knowing we risk the consequences of what that might bring but it's worth it for the ride of what could be."

Last month, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She recently appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music.

She closed out 2021 with the single "Skinny Dipping." Right out of the gate, it earned widespread tastemaker praise. Billboard described it as a "impressive vocal take from Carpenter" and said it's "a natural fit for her as a singer and storyteller, as she lays down track for an adult music career."

"Skinny Dipping" followed the runaway success of "Skin." The latter has gathered over 123 million Spotify streams and 26 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed it as "hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen." Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as "an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking 'damn, girl!'."

Everything sets the stage for Sabrina's full-length debut for Island Records-coming soon.

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film, ranging from her central role on the smash Girl Meets World, to critically acclaimed independent fare such as The Hate U Give. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles- "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"-and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II.

Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors." In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list.

Next up, Sabrina Carpenter is set to produce and star in Alice, a musical reimagining of Alice In Wonderland (Netflix). Alice will be the first project under Sabrina's newly minted banner At Last Productions. She is also set to co-star in the upcoming comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which just premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping" and "Fast Times." She will release a studio album in 2022.