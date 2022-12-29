VIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video

SZA is teasing the music video for "Kill Bill off her latest album, "SOS." The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer.

"It's what y'all deserve," SZA said in a new Tweet featuring a video teaser. Watch the new preview below!

SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by SZA, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, later relocating to Maplewood, New Jersey.

SZA first broke out in 2018, performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, receiving five 2018 Grammy nominations, a headlining tour, and two Soul Train Music Awards. SZA is also featured on Marvel/Disney's original BLACK PANTHER soundtrack with her track ALL THE STARS with Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the video sneak peek for SZA's "Kill Bill" music video here: