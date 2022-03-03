VIDEO: Rozzi Debuts 'fflow' Music Video

LA-based songwriter Rozzi is set to release her new Berry EP on April 22 via BMG. Today, she shares a brand new single "fflow" alongside an alluring video. The soulful ballad is a tribute in both lyrics and name to her partner, actor Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji, Old), who stars in the video alongside Rozzi.

"I wrote 'fflow' in the depths of quarantine when, outside the world felt dark and scary but inside, I was falling in love and feeling like a giddy teenager," shares Rozzi. "Like all my songs, fflow is very personal. Months after it was written, when I realized the word 'flow' spelled 'wolf' backwards, I decided to add the extra 'f' so it matched my boyfriend and muse's last name Wolff."

"fflow" follows the release of "Best Friend Song (Original Mix)" which Rozzi performs LIVE on the new season of Hulu's Dollface (which also features her song "Visions"). Both tracks shed light on Rozzi's most treasured relationships, with the rest of the EP following suit. Featuring Rozzi's smoky, full-bodied vocals, with songs that move seamlessly from upbeat pop, funk and R&B to low-key acoustic ballads, and a special contribution from iconic guitarist Nile Rodgers, Berry is an expansive record about growth, learning to trust your instincts, and, ultimately, embracing new love and change. She describes this upcoming body of work as "emotional" as well as "juicy and rich and maybe a little bit sour." The Berry EP was mixed by Delbert Bowers and co-produced by Nile Rodgers, George Moore (Mika, Clean Bandit), Eric Leva (Iggy Azalea), Wendy Wang (Superfruit, Joseph) and Rozzi.

Rozzi earned early acclaim for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Maroon 5, made her Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and gave a special performance at Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest. Be sure to catch Rozzi LIVE in LA at School Night and NYC at Women That Rock's "International Women's Day" show next week.

Watch the new music video here: