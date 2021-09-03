VIDEO: Rico Nasty Makes Tiny Desk Concert Debut

Trailblazing DMV rapper Rico Nasty broke new ground today with her first ever NPR Tiny Desk (Home) performance.

In true Rico fashion she is backed by an all-female band made up of solely women of color. Rico packs a powerful punch into her 13-minute set re-imagining new and old hits "Magic", "Rage", "OHFR?", "Trust Issues", and "Smack a Bitch". Stream the fantastically Tim Burton-esque performances below!

2021 has already proven another incredible year for Rico Nasty, including a major collaboration with Crocs™ and Highsnobiety on their "Curated By" campaign, celebrating the new Classic Crocs Sandal as a canvas for self-expression.

This year also saw Rico make her late night network TV debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a Victorian-style performance of her acclaimed hit single, "OHFR?". Furthermore, Rico made history with the recent release of a one-of-a-kind AudioReactive non-fungible token (NFT). Created in partnership with XR Creator, Consultant, and former DreamWorks Specialist Trainer Don Allen III, the tokenized single edition digitized artwork is sold exclusively via the authenticated digital art marketplace, SuperRare.

Watch her performance below: