VIDEO: Plankton Wat Shares 'A Window in the Mirror' Music Video

The music video was directed by Madonno Productions.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Plankton Wat, aka mulit-instrumentalist Dewey Mahood has shared the video for Hidden Path track "A Window in the Mirror," directed by Madonno Productions. Crafted using analog processors from the 90s, the video reflects the hazy textures of the track with oscillating, hypnotic pulses that invite one deeper into the music's subtle drift.

Hidden Path is a distillation of Mahood's musical practice as a way of life, a patient celebration of the unexpected, unhurried and exhilarating. The seeds of Hidden Path were planted when Mahood was completing his 2013 album Drifter's Temple. Title track "Hidden Path" was composed alongside that album, but stood out from the rest as a new starting point.

"I was thinking of escape, and finding calm," says Mahood. "But after working on the new album for a while the title Hidden Path took on a new meaning for me. It became about my life, and the path that I'd chosen for myself." Having grown up immersed in the communities of underground music, Hidden Path became a personal affirmation.

"It's about knowing yourself and following your heart and passion," adds Mahood. "It is a political album in the sense of saying it's okay to opt out of everything mainstream, you don't need a great job, or much money at all to be happy and feel satisfaction in your life. My music and art are about rejecting anything that seems normal or status quo or of the modern capitalist world. This music is about life outside of all that."

Mahood will be the touring bassist on labelmate Rose City Band's upcoming tours throughout the US, Europe, and UK.

Watch the new music video here:

Rose City Band tour dates
Sep. 2 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club [tickets]
Sep. 3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Festival [tickets]
Sep. 4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast [tickets]
Sep. 5 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's [tickets]
Sep. 6 - Newscastle, UK - The Cluny [tickets]
Sep. 7 - Todmorden, UK - Golden Lion [tickets] *
Sep. 8 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club [tickets] *
Sep. 9 - Dublin, IRL - Pavillion Theatre [tickets] *
Sep. 10 - Liverpool, UK - District [tickets] *
Sep. 11 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds [tickets] *
Sep. 12 - Bristol, UK - The Lanes [tickets] *
Sep. 13 - London, UK - Studio 9294 [tickets] *
Sep. 14 - Norwich, UK - Arts Centre [tickets] *
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom [tickets] *
Nov. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool [tickets] *
Nov. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool [tickets] *
Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts [tickets] *
Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar [tickets] *
Nov. 19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room [tickets] *
Nov. 21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle [tickets] *
Nov. 22 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club [tickets] *

* w/ Rosali
From This Author - Michael Major


Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP
July 21, 2022

Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions. Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21, 2022

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. 
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'
July 21, 2022

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled “Gold.” The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, “Gold” embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis. The track was recorded with their bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.
Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'
July 21, 2022

House music is experiencing a resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space—he’s ahead of the curve. The multi-hyphenate producer and singer has announced his debut full-length Real Cultural Shit, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house.
Robyn Hitchcock to Release First New Album in Over Five Years
July 21, 2022

The veteran British artist’s first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! is heralded by the mischievous first single, “The Shuffle Man,” with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube. Pre-order the new album now!