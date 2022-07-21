VIDEO: Plankton Wat Shares 'A Window in the Mirror' Music Video

Plankton Wat, aka mulit-instrumentalist Dewey Mahood has shared the video for Hidden Path track "A Window in the Mirror," directed by Madonno Productions. Crafted using analog processors from the 90s, the video reflects the hazy textures of the track with oscillating, hypnotic pulses that invite one deeper into the music's subtle drift. Hidden Path is a distillation of Mahood's musical practice as a way of life, a patient celebration of the unexpected, unhurried and exhilarating. The seeds of Hidden Path were planted when Mahood was completing his 2013 album Drifter's Temple. Title track "Hidden Path" was composed alongside that album, but stood out from the rest as a new starting point. "I was thinking of escape, and finding calm," says Mahood. "But after working on the new album for a while the title Hidden Path took on a new meaning for me. It became about my life, and the path that I'd chosen for myself." Having grown up immersed in the communities of underground music, Hidden Path became a personal affirmation. "It's about knowing yourself and following your heart and passion," adds Mahood. "It is a political album in the sense of saying it's okay to opt out of everything mainstream, you don't need a great job, or much money at all to be happy and feel satisfaction in your life. My music and art are about rejecting anything that seems normal or status quo or of the modern capitalist world. This music is about life outside of all that."



Mahood will be the touring bassist on labelmate Rose City Band's upcoming tours throughout the US, Europe, and UK. Watch the new music video here: