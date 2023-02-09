VIDEO: Peppermint Drops Janet Jackson 'Rhythm Nation' Tribute Video

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has released a special video tribute for her all-time favorite pop artist and icon Janet Jackson. Peppermint's dance tribute video of Janet Jackson's iconic song/video "Rhythm Nation" was a labor of love as she re-created the video almost frame-for-frame with costuming and all.

"A lot of people only tune into the Super Bowl for the commercials and the halftime show, which allows us to celebrate some of the most accomplished musicians, Janet Jackson being one of them, so in observation of Janet Jackson Appreciation Day for her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance we decided to pay tribute to one of her most iconic music videos. I remember learning the dance moves to "Rhythm Nation" as a child and never really had the chance to perform it the way that I wanted, and putting together this tribute I've also allowed my imagination to come to life.

In a time where politics and discrimination divide us, "Rhythm Nation" seems like the perfect song to bring back. The "Rhythm Nation" creed was music, dance, poetry and unity. In an interview Janet mentioned wanting to create a world where people are united by our passions for the Arts and not divided by racism and discrimination and colorism, so in an effort to erase the color lines Janet created the music video in black and white and all of the performers in a military, gender neutral appearance. Obviously, we wanted to pay tribute to that, but this time I wanted to make sure there were non-binary and trans performers in the mix." - states Peppermint

The "Rhythm Nation" video is Peppermint's second dance video tribute. Last year, Peppermint released her version of Janet's "If" HERE and had this to say - "Janet Jackson has always been an icon and I've always idolized her. Whether gathering High School football players as reluctant dancers, teaching the routine at a summer camp talent show or putting together some of my own shows, I have always modeled my live performances after Janet's but up until this moment most of those are just memories with nothing to show and no way to look back on. Now that I have the ability, I wanted to do those performances justice. I gathered a bunch of friends who are also big fans of Janet to put together a dance tribute video of "If" from her 1993 album: Janet. Happy Birthday Miss Jackson!! - Peppermint

"If" caught the attention of Miss Janet herself with the icon posting her appreciation on her socials HERE

Up next, Peppermint has been invited back for another guest starring role in season 2 of Amazon Prime's "Harlem" in the February 10 episode and a recurring role in Michelle Buteau's brand new Netflix series, "Survival of The Thickest." "Survival of the Thickest" is expected to premiere in the spring. Additionally, Peppermint can currently be seen in season two of "Call Me Mother" airing on OutTV

About Peppermint: A longtime key figure in queer nightlife, actress & singer Peppermint regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. She has released six albums; Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked,Black Pepper , A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers and Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers available on all streaming platforms.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

Recent projects include; recurring role in the 2023 Netflix series, Survival of the Thickest with comedian Michelle Buteau, guest starred in Hulu's hit rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster & Margaret Cho, co-starring in OUTtv's "Call Me Mother" drag competition series, co-hosting Amazon Prime talk show "Translation," guest starring in season one & two of Amazon's "Harlem," hosted (New York & San Francisco) and presented (Los Angeles) at the 2020 & 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, hosting/moderating Black Queer Town Hall and Town Hall podcast with co-creator Bob The Drag Queen, guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's Emmy award winning series "Pose," recurring role on the CBS series "God Friended Me" and a guest role on the Fox scripted drama "Deputy."

Peppermint, who is the ACLU's first-ever Artist Ambassador for Trans Justice has raised six-figure sums for prominent LGBT rights groups, partnered with MAC Cosmetics' "M.A.C. AIDS Fund" and is involved in the HIV Vaccine trials network.

She partnered with RuPaul Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour for a college speaking tour that focused on the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary people in today's political climate among various other topics. Peppermint takes every available opportunity to speak at universities and to various communities on the issues.

Peppermint was nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. Previous honors include; GLAAD Media Award nomination alongside Lady Gaga & Kehlani for Outstanding Music Artist (2021), "Best Songwriter" by World of Wonder's Wowie Awards 2020, Conde Nast's "Queeroes" award (2018), Variety's prestigious "New Power of New York" list, and was named one of Out magazine's "OUT100" portfolio of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year.

Watch the new music video here:



