VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne Releases Full NFL Halftime Performance

The performance was on the eve of the release of his PATIENT NUMBER 9 album.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Last week Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE performed the halftime show for the Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium on the eve of the release of his PATIENT NUMBER 9 album.

Because that performance was only seen by game attendees (NBC also aired a short clip of during the game telecast), OZZY has obtained the full performance to share with his fans. OZZY was joined by longtime band members Zakk Wylde and Tommy Clufetos, along with Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and PATIENT NUMBER 9 producer Andrew Watt (who also worked with OZZY's on 2020's ORDINARY MAN album) for a medley of the album's title track, along with his legendary classic (and popular sports anthem) "Crazy Train."

OZZY OSBOURNE's PATIENT NUMBER 9 album (released September 9 on Epic) marks OZZY's first release since his critically acclaimed worldwide chart-topping album ORDINARY MAN in 2020. Watch the performance here.

Produced by Andrew Watt marks OZZY's 13th solo studio album. It's heavy, it's hard-hitting, it's historic--it's everything you'd want from an OZZY record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, OZZY welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album.

The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs.

Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Watch the performance here:

