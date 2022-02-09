VIDEO: Ogi Releases 'I Got It' Music Video

Rising soul singer-songwriter Ogi has shared her much anticipated debut single, "I Got It," available now following its exclusive Apple Music World First premiere earlier today. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner No I.D. (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West), the track is accompanied by an official music video streaming now below.

The Nigerian American, Los Angeles-based songstress will mark the occasion with a busy live schedule as special guest on The Marias' upcoming North American tour. Dates get underway February 14th, at Washington, D.C.'s historic 9:30 Club and travel the US all the way through a hometown finale at L.A.'s The Novo by Microsoft on March 12th. Additional dates to be announced.

Born just outside of Chicago to Nigerian-born parents, Ogi Ifediora grew up in Wisconsin where she manifested an early passion for music. After joining jazz choir and learning viola in high school, she attended Northwestern University and pushed her musical dreams even further, performing in the school's leading acapella group while composing her own original demos in GarageBand. Just prior to senior year, Ogi began to post covers on Instagram, including a take on PJ Morton's "Alright" that caught the attention of the artist himself.

Ogi moved to L.A. immediately following graduation and set to work in the studio, cultivating a soulful style of her own deeply informed by a lifelong connection to harmony, eclectic resonances, and expressive intonation. "I planned on going to law school," she says. "I had a very clear and concrete plan, and then on a whim, I went to L.A. to follow my dreams. It took a minute, but I think I'm finally starting to settle into this new life."

Songs like "I Got It" see Ogi tapping into a musical spirit agnostic of era yet connected to any age. "This music represents me coming into myself and not being afraid of saying things I wish I said to other people," Ogi says. "It's as if I'm speaking directly to someone who's in my head - like subtweets to other people. When you hear me, I want you to know your feelings are valid. Even if you think you shouldn't say them, it's okay, because there's someone with the exact same feelings."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

14 - Washington, DC - 9:30

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

25 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

26 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue & 7th St Entry

MARCH

1 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

8 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft