VIDEO: Neal Francis Releases 'Alameda Apartments' Live Video

Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared a stirring live performance of his new single, "Alameda Apartments." Filmed at SHIRK Studios in Chicago, IL with backing from Francis's crack touring band, "Alameda Apartments [Live]" premiered today on YouTube.

The original studio version of "Alameda Apartments" arrived last month alongside an official companion video - filmed on VHS in the church where Francis lived, wrote, and recorded his eagerly anticipated new album.

"Alameda Apartments" precedes Francis's upcoming second LP, In Plain Sight, mixed by GRAMMY® Award winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, MGMT) and due via ATO Records on vinyl, CD, and digital formats on Friday, November 5. Pre-orders are available now. In addition, a brand new range of limited edition In Plain Sight merch - including signed cherry red vinyl, signed CDs, signed posters, t-shirts, button bundles, and more.

Francis is currently celebrating In Plain Sight with a truly epic North American tour, highlighted by headline dates, shows supporting Black Pumas and My Morning Jacket, and festival appearances including Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees (Saturday, October 23), Live Oak, FL's Suwannee Hulaween (Friday, October 29), San Francisco, CA's Outside Lands (Sunday, October 31), and Wilco's sold out Sky Blue Sky, a curated concert vacation set for January 17-21, 2022 at Mexico's Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

From there, Francis will cross the Atlantic for a much anticipated European/UK tour, making stops in London, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Belgium in early 2022. Additional dates will be announced.

Watch the video here: