VIDEO: Naytronix Releases 'Somebody' Music Video, Announces New Album

Naytronix, the solo project of Tune-Yards' Nate Brenner, has announced a new LP, "Other Possibilities", due October 29.

In July of 2020, Nate Brenner had a serious running accident. "Okay so how do I still play bass?" was all he could think the whole way to the hospital. "Maybe I can prop it like this, or kinda play with this hand here..." He returned home with a broken collar bone and dread for how long he might be forced to rest, like an athlete with a torn ACL.

At first, trying to play music felt daunting and difficult. "Sometimes you're on top of the world," he says of the creation process, "and sometimes you're like: I never want to do music again."

Bouncing between these extremes, Brenner-one half of the music project Tune-Yards and known for scoring films like Sorry to Bother You-completed work on "Other Possibilities", his fourth album under the name Naytronix. The album started off as a pursuance: a search for the perfect version of whatever it is we're supposed to be creating. But what he found over the course of the four years writing the album, through changes both intentional and circumstantial, was that his strongest work happened when the boundaries came down, the pressure was gone and the process became more enjoyable.

The album was largely inspired by Rene Daumal's Mount Analogue, a novel about the quest for something almost unrealistically out of reach, and how everything is connected. "I know people say this a lot, 'the journey is the thing,' but that really is something I started thinking about a lot," Brenner shared in a statement. "Making this album wasn't about finishing the album, because when the album is finished, you just make another one. So I've just been trying to enjoy the process of making it more than anything else."

Releasing October 29th, 2021 on the Overseas Artists Recording label and recorded both at home and in the BotCave Oakland studio through broken bones, isolation and forced rest, "Other Possibilities" presents Naytronix's most sophisticated work to-date.

Watch the music video for "Somebody" here: