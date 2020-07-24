VIDEO: Movements Announce New Album NO GOOD LEFT TO GIVE and Drop 'Don't Give Up Your Ghost' Video

MOVEMENTS have announced their second album No Good Left To Give, out September 18 on Fearless Records.



The Southern California quartet - Patrick Miranda [vocals], Ira George [guitar], Spencer York [drums], and Austin Cressey [bass] - has also shared the visually stunning animated video for the first single "Don't Give Up Your Ghost."



Watch the video below!





"It talks about depression and suicidal thoughts and tendencies," says Miranda about the moody and introspective track. "It's told from the perspective of a person who is dealing with a friend who confides that he or she has attempted to kill him or herself. However, this person has been there as well and has even made suicide attempts, too. The person tries to console the friend and let him or know she's not alone. It's about not giving up when there's so much more the world can offer. Even though you're in a certain place right now, it doesn't mean you're going to be in the same place forever."



Miranda elaborates further on the vibe of No Good Left To Give, saying, "At its core, the new record is what we've always been, which is emotional, real, and honest music. We all know each other very well and understand our respective styles. We're discussing mental health, struggles with relationships, and relatable things from our lives. At the same time, it's a little darker."



Cressey echoes that sentiment, sharing, "The mood is a little heavier, for sure... We didn't try to emulate anyone. It's very pure."

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You