VIDEO: Mondo Cozmo Shares New Video for 'Electrify My Love'

Mondo Cozmo shares the official video for his latest single "Electrify My Love" from new album This is for the Barbarians, due April 8th via Last Gang Records.

The track is one of the most recently added songs at Triple A radio, and the video was directed by Jade Wallis and filmed at Black LBC in Long Beach, CA The Philadelphia-raised, Southern California-based rock & roll songsmith also recently returned to the road, supporting The Airborne Toxic Event.

Look for him at upcoming shows at NYC's Beacon Theater, two nights in Philly and a show at Los Angeles' iconic Greek Theatre among other days. See all upcoming shows below and watch the video for "Electrify My Love" below.

"Electrify My Love" centers on hope for the post-pandemic world, guided by a mesh of electronic burble and guitar grind. "'Electrify My Love' was the last song to make the record but it was specifically written to be the first song on the album," notes Mondo Cozmo's Josh Ostrander. "We wanted the long musical intro to have a calming effect and the opening lyrics to be of comfort. 'Good evening everyone, I hope this finds you well". A sincere check in on everyone after what we have all been through. I love how the chorus punches ya in the heart."

The title This is for the Barbarians, Mondo Cozmo's third album, was inspired by the Barbarian poets, a group of writers who gathered in San Francisco's Cafe Babar in the 1980s. Specifically, Ostrander was drawn to David Lerner's work, whose energy, fervor and passion grabbed him. Reeling from loss in his family, mired in pandemic and searching for hope, Ostrander connected immediately to the dedication in one of Lerner's books, knowing he'd found the title of his next album. The album also features recent singles "Meant for Livin'" - a funk-driven, jubilant track that was released in late-January and recently was featured as KCRW's "Today's Top Tune" - and "Feel Good."

The album recognizes that death and life can be celebrated synchronically, pulling the darkness in to find the light inside, discovering grandeur in life's most intimate moments. "It's bright and funny, the human experience in a year of isolation," Ostrander says. "It's a slice of my liver and a piece of my heart. This is for the people going through darkness like I've been going through. Is anybody else out there hurting, or mad, or scared out of their mind? We're in this together."

Mondo Cozmo has performed everywhere from Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, and toured alongside Bastille, Spoon and Muse, to name a few. Before This is for the Barbarians, he had released singles "Come On" and "Black Cadillac" from his 2020 album New Medicine, an album that was aided and abetted by friends and family including producer Butch Vig, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Dan Wilson, Lars Stalfors and others; and his 2017 full-length debut, Plastic Soul, which boasted the #1 single "Shine." He's also seen Anna Faris star in his videos for "Hold On To Me" and "Come On," and Paz de La Huerta star in the video for "Higher."

This Is For The Barbarians is due April 8th via Last Gang Records. Physical pre-orders are available now via Last Gang Records and the Mondo Cozmo website, and the album is available for digital pre-save and pre-order now here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 29 Saint Louis, MO - Del Mar Concert Hall

Mar 30 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Mar 31 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Apr 01 Charlotte, NC - Underground

Apr 02 Washington, DC - 930 Club (late show)

Apr 03 Washington, DC - 930 Club

Apr 05 Boston, MA - House of Blues

Apr 06 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Apr 07 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Apr 08 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Apr 10 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Apr 12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Apr 14 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Apr 15 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Apr 16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Apr 18 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr 19 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr 20 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Apr 23 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Apr 24 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Apr 27 Sacramento, CA - The Ace of Spades

Apr 29 San Diego, CA - The Observatory - N Park

Apr 30 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

**all dates supporting The Airborne Toxic Event