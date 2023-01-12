Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Shares 'Flowers' Music Video Teaser

The track is from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10th.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Miley Cyrus has shared a new teaser trailer for the music video for her new single, "Flowers." Watch a sneak peek at the new music video below!

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

When does Miley Cyrus' new single come out?

The track will be released Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be released at midnight in the U.K. It will be released at 4:00 p.m. in LA. on January 12. It will be released 11:00 a.m. on January 13 in Sydney, Australia. Pre-order and pre-save the new single here.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters". Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others.

Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Watch the teaser trailer here:






