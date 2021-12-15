VIDEO: Michael J Woodard Shares 'hope full' Music Video

Today, rising artist Michael J Woodard unveils the official music video for his latest single "hope full."

"hope full' is a song that encourages you to try and stay optimistic and focused on reaching your goals. Especially when you're hit with obstacles or when things aren't going quite as you expected," Woodard explains of the song, "I've had to remind myself to keep moving forward over the years, and as I'm now starting to share my music with the world, I feel like I've really began to see the results of that determination."

Championed by superstar Katy Perry on the hit television series American Idol, Woodard was signed to Unsub Records-an independent label founded by Perry herself.

"I was dazzled by Michael's instantly identifiable voice and playful personality since I saw him on the first season of American Idol a few years ago," Perry describes. "I knew immediately that I wanted to take him under my wing and help him grow into the artist he wanted to be by giving him the tools to hone his writing and recording skills."

Since signing with Unsub, Woodard has been in the studio nonstop, strengthening his talents as a songwriter which has resulted in him writing over 130 songs in the last 18 months.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Woodard moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to attend The Musicians Institute. Following a series of self-recorded and produced songs released on SoundCloud which earned him a significant online following, he was approached by a producer for the upcoming revival of American Idol.

Woodard competed on the show and landed in the Top 5 finalists. Stunned by his natural talent, Perry signed Woodard to her Unsub record label, making him the third official signing to the label. Most recently, Woodard was cast alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Tony Hale, Jonathan Van Ness and Annie Potts as the title character in the recently released Netflix animated musical film and series, Arlo The Alligator Boy.

Watch the new music video here: