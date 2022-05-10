VIDEO: Matt B Releases New Video 'Losing You'

International R&B artist Matt B has released his new music video for "Losing You" last Friday.

A re-release of his 2018 single, produced by GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Usher, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige), the slow-burning yet cathartic track speaks to the internal and external conflicts someone faces when they lose the one they love and is accompanied by a stunning visual that pays homage to his East African roots.

Directed by PhillyFlyBoy (The Game, T.I., Kevin Gates, Jacob Latimore), the video for "Losing You" transports viewers to a vast desert as Matt B searches for his love, but finds himself surrounded by a mirage of what once was. "Losing You (2022 Version)" is available now via Vitae Records.

"The concept of 'Losing You' was really simple: lost love," shares Matt B. "Love is one of those topics that I think everyone can relate to in some way. The experience of loss is like a punch to the gut if you really love someone, and just the thought of that person not being in your life anymore could send you into a downward spiral. Searching for that love and stability in personal relationships is a quest that no one has quite mastered, but, as always, we fight for the ones we love."

Speaking of revisiting the track, Matt B adds, "I have done a lot of growing as an artist since 'Losing You' initially dropped in 2018. I feel like my aesthetic and sound as an artist, both creatively and sonically, are in a completely new and fresh state compared to where I was a few years ago."

A fan favorite, Matt B decided to revisit "Losing You" as a long-awaited treat for supporters while simultaneously showcasing the different facets of who he is as he pays homage to his East African roots. The release arrives on the heels of his powerful and vibrant Afro-pop single "Gimme Love" featuring award-winning Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo whose music video rapidly amassed over 2.5 million views across platforms.

Chicago native and LA-based songsmith Matt B has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums. First releasing his music in Japan in 2014, he found success with his debut album Love & War and sophomore album DIVE, both of which went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts. Matt B continued to release music overseas with his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning Producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige).

His 2021 debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna), landed Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. To date, Matt B has garnered over 6 million global streams with media support from the likes of RESPECT, WGN TV, Earmilk, Chicago Sun Times, Singersroom, Grungecake, and CelebMix among others.

Watch the new music video here: