VIDEO: Mammothor Release New Music Video 'Take the World'

Mammothor has released the music video for "Take the World" released October 1st, 2021 on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, and wherever digital music is sold or streamed.

The track is fresh off their latest full-length album, "The Silence of Ecstasy... The Agony of Dreams", available now in CD format through retailer Bull Moose and later, on all major streaming platforms.

Mammothor spent most of last year recording and writing new material, entering The Halo Studio in Windham, ME to record with Kevin Billingslea (Lamb of God) and Chillhouse Studios in Charlestown, MA with Will Holland (Fall Out Boy). The new material has been mixed and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall), at Planet Z in Hadley, MA.

"TAKE THE WORLD" is the second single to be launched worldwide with new members Euz Azevedo (from Boston's own Das Muerte) on drums, and Alex Muss (from Minsk-based Slaves of Insanity) on guitar alongside members Josh Johnson (guitar), Lori Gangi (bass) and Travis Lowell (vocals).

Written by Johnson and Lowell, "TAKE THE WORLD" is the fifth song in the album, and dives into the troublesome, but often addictive, world of toxic relationships. The song explores

sociopathic behaviors that are emotionally and, not infrequently, physically damaging,

surrounded by insecurity, self-centeredness, dominance and control. It is a topic all too familiar

with a lot of people, and it often feels as if your "world" has been "taken" by someone, requiring

an incredible amount of support and strength to overcome it.

Watch the music video here: