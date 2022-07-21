Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly & Vevo Release 'more than life' Live Performance

The performance features glaive.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Machine Gun Kelly's Official Live Performance of "more than life" featuring glaive. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious - it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK's energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos. "

An electric live performer who is currently headlining his "mainstream sellout" tour across the US, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. In "more than life," Machine Gun Kelly stands in a vast green lit warehouse, surrounded by floor length curtains made of chains.

Clad in a contrasting bright yellow sweater, he tramples over a thick, low-lying fog covering the floor. glaive enters in a striking blue, joining Machine Gun Kelly in a powerhouse performance that transports viewers into a punk rock paradise filled with pure chaotic rage.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Watch the performance here:

VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly & Vevo Release 'more than life' Live Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP
July 21, 2022

Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions. Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21, 2022

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. 
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'
July 21, 2022

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled “Gold.” The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, “Gold” embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis. The track was recorded with their bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.
Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'
July 21, 2022

House music is experiencing a resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space—he’s ahead of the curve. The multi-hyphenate producer and singer has announced his debut full-length Real Cultural Shit, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house.
Robyn Hitchcock to Release First New Album in Over Five Years
July 21, 2022

The veteran British artist’s first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! is heralded by the mischievous first single, “The Shuffle Man,” with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube. Pre-order the new album now!