VIDEO: MUNA Performs at the GRAMMY Museum

It's been nothing short of a whirlwind for MUNA since the release of their critically acclaimed new self titled album and while the weather may be starting to cool things are only getting hotter for the Los Angeles-based trio.

This month, the band stopped by the GRAMMY Museum to perform to a sold out crowd which also included a Q&A with their Saddest Factory Records label boss, Phoebe Bridgers. Watch video from the event here.

MUNA recently stopped by the CNN studios in LA to chat with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour about the album and the importance of having strong queer role models. You can listen to the interview here and watch them perform their hit single "Silk Chiffon" here.

MUNA also discussed their self-titled album and performed songs "Anything But Me," "Silk Chiffon" and "Kind of Girl" for NPR World Cafe. Additionally, their episode of SFR Radio on Sirius XMU with Phoebe Bridgers will air this Thursday, October 6.

The band are back on the road as part of their of North American dates this week with upcoming shows, many of which are sold out, including two sold out nights in Boston, three sold out nights in NYC, two sold out nights SF, two in LA and more. MUNA have been receiving widespread critical acclaim on the road and at festivals this summer.

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote "In addition to hearing infectious melodies and witnessing a captivating stage presence from a band in its element, one of the best parts about seeing MUNA live is the band's legion of loyal fans."

The Current caught the Minneapolis show and wrote "When artists show up as their authentic selves to animate sharp songwriting, pristine instrumentation, and friendship, life is, truly, so fun." A full rundown of upcoming tour dates and festival performances can be found below.

MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like "Silk Chiffon," "Home By Now" and "Anything But Me" and their current building single "What I Want" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter.

The band have most recently been guests on Ellen, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden on this album cycle and have more appearances and exciting things coming up this fall including a just-about sold out UK tour in November.

Tour Dates

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 8 - Austin, TX - ACL Aftershow @ The Empire Garage (SOLD OUT)

October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater (SOLD OUT)

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (LOW TIX!)

November 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

November 11 - Brighton, UK - Chalk (SOLD OUT)

November 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

November 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio (SOLD OUT)

November 16 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room (SOLD OUT)

November 17 - Newcastle, UK - University Union

November 18 - Leeds, UK - Stylus (SOLD OUT)

November 20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT)

November 21 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)