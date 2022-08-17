VIDEO: Luke Bryan Releases Video for New Song 'Country On'

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released his official music video for his current Top 15 single, "Country On" - available everywhere now. On Monday, Luke partnered with Facebook for the exclusive premiere of the video.

"Country On" honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often-unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.

"Country On" was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals.

The release of "Country On" follows Luke's stellar track record at country radio with 29 career #1 singles and 18.9 Billion worldwide streams.

This week, Luke continues his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR with shows in Birmingham, Knoxville and Indianapolis with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Additionally, Bryan will headline his thirteenth FARM TOUR kicking off next month, during a two-week break from his "Raised Up Right Tour." He will once again set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states September 15-24. Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock will be the special guests. Click HERE for more information on FARM TOUR 2022.

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 18.9 Billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums.

His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. The Georgia native is currently headlining his "Raised Up Right Tour."

Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021.

Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards-as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year.

Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC's American Idol.

Watch the new music video here:

FARM TOUR 2022

9/15 - Monroeville, IN - Highland Farms

9/16 - Mechanicsburg, OH - SpringFork Farms

9/17 - Fowlerville, MI - Kubiak Family Farms

9/22 - Murdock, NE - Stock Hay & Grain Farm

9/23 - Boone, IA - Ziel Farm

9/24 - Eyota, MN - Gar-Lin Dairy