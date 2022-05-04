VIDEO: Lucius Perform 'Dance Around It' With Sheryl Crow and Celisse on COLBERT

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius performed their new song, "Dance Around It," last night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" with special guests Sheryl Crow and Celisse.

"Dance Around It" is from the band's acclaimed new album, Second Nature, which was released last month via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

In celebration of the new music, the band is in the midst of an extensive international headline tour with upcoming shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts, DC's 9:30 Club and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire among many others.

In addition to the headline dates, the band will join Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, L.A.'s The Greek Theatre and Colorado's Red Rock Amphitheatre. See below for complete tour details.

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," Wolfe says. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Of working on the project Carlile shares, "Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power.

This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by 80s and 90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era-not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that's what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don't know if I've ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast."

Recorded primarily at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the 10-song album was written by Laessig and Wolfe and features their longtime band members producer Dan Molad and Peter Lalish alongside Solomon Dorsey, with additional contributions from Drew Erickson, Rob Moose and Gabriel Cabezas with mixing by Rob Kinelski and Molad as well as Carlile and Sheryl Crow on backing vocals.

Second Nature is Lucius' third full-length album and first since 2016's Good Grief. Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.

Watch the new performance here:

LUCIUS SPRING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 4-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre

May 6-Montclair, NJ-The Wellmont Theater*

May 7-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts*

May 9-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 11-Raleigh, NC-Lincoln Theatre*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

May 14-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 16-Louisville, KY-Headliners*

May 17-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom*

May 18-Toronto, ON-The Opera House*

May 20-Chicago, IL-Metro*

May 21-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*

July 23-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

*with support from Celisse

LUCIUS ON TOUR WITH BRANDI CARLILE

June 11-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre

July 8-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 15-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

July 16-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

September 9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

LUCIUS FALL EUROPEAN TOUR

September 17-Dublin, Ireland-Button Factory

September 18-Glasgow, U.K.-St. Luke's

September 20-Leeds, U.K.-Brudenell Social Club

September 23-London, U.K.-Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 25-Brussels, Belgium-Grand Salon Botanique

September 26-Paris, France-La Maroquinerie

September 28-Berlin, Germany-Badehaus Szimpla

September 29-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord