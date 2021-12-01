VIDEO: Liz Cooper Debuts 'Hot Sass' Music Video

The official music video for acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper's new song, "Hot Sass," is debuting today. Directed by Jacq Justice, the video was filmed in Nashville and features Cooper alongside her longtime bandmates Joe Bisirri and Ryan Usher.

Reflecting on the video, Cooper shares, "What can be seen in my new video for the title track, 'Hot Sass,' is the alternate universe and personality that exists somewhere within mine and director Jacq Justice's minds. The orange furry room, the madness covered in glitter, candy, red lipstick, LSD and pink wigs is something light and fun sprinkled over a deeper whirlwind of hell that is released and joked about with my sarcastic lyrics and a repeating meltdown that seems to happen in my unusual safe space, Kroger parking lots. Jacq and I took that hell and turned it into a playful dreamlike reality."

"Hot Sass" is the title track of Cooper's widely acclaimed new album, which was released earlier this fall via Thirty Tigers. Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, Hot Sass marks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career. With these twelve new songs, Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity.

Reflecting on the album, Cooper shares, "It's me learning about what kind of woman I am and it's not pretty all the time...I'm still processing these songs. Still reflecting. And I think that's the thing-Hot Sass is just a stamp in time of what was happening in my life. I just want to continue making art that displays myself, the moments, and the people around me."

In addition to Cooper and Yurco, Hot Sass also features Cooper's longtime bandmates and collaborators Joe Bisirri (bass), Ryan Usher (drums, percussion) and Michael Libramento (guitar, synthesizer).

