VIDEO: Lee Brice Drops Celebratory Music Video for Latest Single 'Soul'

Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, has released his latest music video for his current single, the upbeat and danceable, "Soul."

The track, written by Kevin Kadish and Tony Ferrari, celebrates human connection that goes deeper than simply surface attraction. The wonderfully energetic music video, directed by Justin Clough and Chase Lauer, takes us to a pivotal moment of two "souls" solidifying a lifetime partnership and having one hell of a party.

"We had a ball, with every aspect of this song," says Brice. "Finding it, (thank you, JR), hearing it the first time, recording it, singing it, mixing it, shooting the video, all of it. I feel like 'Hey World' is my most diverse and at the same time cohesive record I've ever made. We have fun songs to mix in with the heavier ones and I couldn't be happier with how this track turned out. The idea that our souls truly connect to each other in unexplainable ways has always been at the core of what I do as a musician, a writer, a producer, and a singer....and I think it's a good reminder to keep with me every day. I hope everybody loves this song as much as I do."

"Soul" - the #1 most added single at Country Radio upon impact - is off Brice's highly acclaimed album, Hey World. A product of the pandemic, Hey World, is an expression of Lee's desire to quiet the frustrations and uncertainties that the past few years have put us all through and find some healing in his music.

The album has amassed 1 Billion streams and features three #1 singles for Brice - "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With."

Brice's track, "One of Them Girls," also made history by becoming the first-ever song to sweep the Country Song of the Year Award at the 2021 ASCAP, BMI and SESAC Awards.

Brice recently reached multiple RIAA certifications, including his #1 hit "Memory I Don't Mess With" being RIAA certified Gold, "Hard To Love" being RIAA certified 4X Platinum, Hey World being RIAA certified Gold, "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce being RIAA certified 2X Platinum, and "One Of Them Girls" being certified 2X Platinum. The CMA and ACM award winner was also nominated for his first American Music Award in the category of Favorite Country Album for Hey World.

Watch the new music video here: