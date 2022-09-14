Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFT

The track is off her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released breakout ATL rapper Latto's second performance in her LIFT series, "Sunshine," off her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777 that was released in March of this year via RCA Records. "Sunshine" follows Latto's previous Vevo LIFT performance of "Stepper."

The recent BET "Best New Artist'' winner has also previously worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777's "Wheelie" and "Trust No Bitch," and a Ctrl At Home performance of "Youngest N Richest" from her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf.

Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

"We've loved working with Latto on her previous Vevo Ctrl performances, and were so pleased to partner with her again on her LIFT campaign," says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent, Vevo, "Seeing her blossom from one of the world's best emerging talents into the superstar that she is today has been such a privilege. Her drive, passion, enthusiasm and creative know-how made this campaign all the more exciting for us to collaborate with her on. We have no doubt that her raw talent and determination will take her even further, and are thrilled to be a part of her journey to the top."

Vevo closely collaborated with Latto to build a world based on transformation. Inspired by the metamorphosis that flowers go through as they grow. After trudging through the dirt in "Stepper's" earthy, gritty set, "Sunshine" let's Latto bloom. Clad in head to toe pale yellow, she wanders through a field of sunflowers - a beautiful, poetic nod to her growth as an artist, while still acknowledging her roots.

Breakout Queen of Da Souf rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was eight years old and hasn't stopped since. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music and in 2020, it landed the ATL-based artist a deal with RCA Records. In the past two and a half years, the 23-year-old released her project Queen of Da Souf followed her most recent album 777 while continuing to elevate and garner accolade after accolade.

To name a few - she's the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single ("Big Energy"), the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to receive an RIAA-certification (both Gold and Platinum) and amassed her first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with RIAA-certified Platinum single "Big Energy" (peak #3). She's also performed on various late night television shows and televised award shows including the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, BET Awards and more.

The recent BET "Best New Artist" winner is embracing this new phase in her career - manifesting good fortune and hitting bar after bar with witty, captivating lyrics, but staying true to herself and her roots. Big Latto's 'got that real big energy' and shows no signs of stopping.

Watch the new music video here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

