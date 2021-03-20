VIDEO: Larry Jay Sings About End Of Pandemic On 'Worldwide Party Day'

The country pop singer-songwriter releases his new single on March 19th, 2021. The timely song looks forward to the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

If there's one word to describe Larry Jay, it would be "prolific." Since late 2020, the country-pop singer-songwriter from California has released no less than 4 singles, at a break-neck speed of 1 per month. Two of those releases have reached the international iTunes charts: "Drunk on Dreams" (#29 UK) and "Wow" (#1 South Africa.) All totaled, Jay is closing in on 100K Spotify streams. Now, Larry Jay is ready to kick things up a notch with an exuberant end-of-pandemic anthem.

On March 19th, Larry Jay will release "Worldwide Party Day" (MTS Records), a much-needed celebratory song for the times.

"With much of the world experiencing the first anniversary of COVID-related mandates and lockdowns, things are finally starting to ease up in many areas," said MTS President, Michael Stover. "Larry couldn't wait to release 'Worldwide Party Day' as an optimistic look ahead to what is just around the corner. It's got his trademark hooks and melodies, and it's just the perfect song for a celebration!"

Watch the video for "Worldwide Party Day" below:

A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.

You can hear Larry Jay weekly via Livestream on his facebook page at https://bit.ly/3lh4AYD.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A