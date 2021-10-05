VIDEO: Kristine Leschper Shares Music Video for 'Figure And I' After Signing With New Label

Kristine Leschper shares a video for her new single "Figure And I." Having retired the moniker Mothers after eight years of performing and releasing music under it, "Figure And I" marks Leschper's first release under her given name, and first for ANTI- Records.

Though both Mothers and her solo work are guided by Leschper's idiosyncratic approach to songwriting, they couldn't sound more different. While Mothers drew inspiration from the stark, skeletal sounds of post-punk and contemporary folk, Leschper's new work is practically baroque, integrating an array of synthesizers, strings, woodwinds, and over a dozen percussive instruments.

"For the first time, I used my hands to clap out a rhythm that spoke to me. I don't have much experience with percussion, so I was thrilled by the ease and accessibility of using hands as an instrument," Leschper said in a statement. "It's such a long-standing and fundamental way of making sound in folk traditions around the world, and to use it makes me feel rooted in a deeper sense of time. As a poet, too, I hold an enthusiasm for the symbolism of hands, as a symbol of work, of community or offering, or holding and being held."

Watch the video here: