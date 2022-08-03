VIDEO: King Princess Performs 'Let Us Die' on FALLON

Last night, King Princess performed a new track, "Let Us Die" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The track, which features drumming by the late Taylor Hawkins, is taken from her new sophomore album, Hold on Baby, out now via Zelig Records/Columbia Records.

To celebrate the album's release, King Princess performed at Lollapalooza last week following a special album release show at Chicago's House of Blues the night before. Later this year, she will embark on The Hold On Baby Tour, a North American run of headline dates with stops at several historic venues-see full routing below and visit kingprincessmusic.com for more information.

King Princess produced Hold On Baby alongside Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett and Tobias Jesso Jr., with further contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen and Fousheé.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 600 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

Watch the new music video here:

King Princess Tour Dates

August 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

September 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater†

September 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre†

September 23 - Clermont, FL - Amway Center†

September 24 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena†

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore‡

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore‡

October 1 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall‡

October 5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner‡

October 6 - Portland, ME - State Theatre‡

October 8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY‡

October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore‡

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE‡

October 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre‡

October 14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee‡

October 15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater‡

October 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom§

October 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center§

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo§

October 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom§

October 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater§

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield§

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

October 30 - San Diego, CA - SOMA§

October 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren§

November 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues§

November 3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues§

November 5 - Austin, TX - Emo's§

* with Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes

† with Florence + the Machine

‡ with St. Panther

§ with Em Beihold