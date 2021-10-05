VIDEO: Kim Petras Releases 'Future Starts Now' Music Video

Pop trendsetter Kim Petras has premiered the official music video for her new single "Future Starts Now."

The video features a glossy end of the world dance party inspired by the chaos of one chapter closing for a new one to begin - a reminder that although our world has changed, there's still hope and joy to be found on the other side.

Recently, Kim Petras made her debut television performance of "Future Starts Now" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show and attended the elite fashion event, 2021 MET Gala.

"Future Starts Now" sets the stage for her forthcoming debut album and the first release from her newly inked partnership with Republic Records.

Pulling inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits and the European house music that she fell in love with on her childhood family trips to Paris, "Future Starts Now" wipes the slate clean after a tough year to capture the euphoria of being in the moment. "Future Starts Now" is a bold declaration of what's to come and Kim's debut album is a shimmering, dance-pop escape that marries elements from her early pop hits and her critically acclaimed projects Clarity and TURN OFF THE LIGHT.

