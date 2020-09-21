VIDEO: Kendra Erika Releases Music Video For New Single 'So Fly'

"So Fly," was co-written by Kendra Erika, Gerina Di Marco and Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez and produced by Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez.

Billboard recording artist Kendra Erika releases music video for new single "So Fly". This video release comes after success of Kendra's recent single "Break the Wheel" that peaked in the Top Ten on the Billboard Dance Chart which is Kendra's fifth track do so in the last 36thmonths, following her recently released #1 single "Self Control"! A week after "Break The Wheel" peaked the COVID virus hit, and hit hard, and suddenly clubs and the dance charts were no more and traveling for tour dates and recording sadly disappeared from Kendra's world and the entire music community. Never comfortable sitting still, and while quarantined in Boca Raton, Florida, Kendra decided this was her time to focus on creating new music.

Watch the video below!

In the peak of the COVID crises Kendra doubled down on herself and with the help of her management team, Kendrawas connected via Zoom with some of the top Grammy winning producers in the music industry including Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez (Janet Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand) who also produced Kendra's newest track "So Fly" that premiered recently with PopWrapped. When asked about the experience of working with Kendra via Zoom on this single LUGO said, "Kendra had a voice with no limit that needed to be unleashed, and we felt 'So Fly' was the perfect vehicle; this is going to be a hit!"

"So Fly," co-written by Kendra Erika, Gerina Di Marco and Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez and produced by Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez is the first taste fans get of Kendra's new album that will be released via Kendra's label Oystershell Music via a new distribution deal with industry leader Symphonic distribution.

BMI's Jam Sessions: A new video series featuring performances by BMI singer-songwriters. At a time when the world is practicing social distancing, music continues to unite and inspire. This video concert series gives BMI affiliates the opportunity to showcase their talents to fans everywhere while allowing music lovers to discover new tracks from the comfort and safety of their homes.

