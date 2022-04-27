VIDEO: Kelow LaTesha Releases 'Genius' Music Video

Kelow LaTesha defies the stigmas, labels, ideologies and pre-determinations of today's hip-hop. She is a fixture in the DMV rap scene and has ascended to become a dynamic artist with the uncanny ability to transport her fans both sonically and visually with a thoughtfully crafted aesthetic.

She recently shared "Genius," her first new single of 2022 and, today, she shares the track's vibrant new video, in partnership with SoundCloud and in conjunction with being recently named to SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022. The video was directed by Tyler B Studios with creative direction from BUTTA (aka Kelow).

"Genius" is a self affirmation that while there may be people out there trying to knock you down and questioning your skills, you have to believe in your abilities and your passion. "Sometimes people want to downplay what you do, make you feel small and minimize what you give to the world, but they watch what you are doing and they want to really be like you," notes Kelow. "You should never doubt yourself, you should trust yourself - you're the one that's the genius."

To celebrate the launch of the video, Kelow is doing fan meet and & greets around the DMV area today, April 27th along with a traveling truck playing the "Genius" music video.

Championed by fans on SoundCloud and hand-selected by SoundCloud's music team, the artists chosen for SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 will work directly with SoundCloud over the next year to co-produce tangible, career-defining moments to deepen artist-to-fan connections, creating unique opportunities to reach new audiences.

"SoundCloud is for the people! It's created a space for all kinds of artists to communicate and connect," says Kelow LaTesha. "I've been on SoundCloud from the start, and it's great to be recognized and working with First on SoundCloud to build connections and help more fans discover my music."

Kelow LaTesha is in the business of making music that moves you, makes you feel good and connects people. Born and raised in Prince George's County, Maryland, the imaginative artist has had the desire to create since she was a child, where she often expressed herself through painting and music. She has gone on to deliver singles and visuals as a creative director under the name BUTTA, and opened for acts like Metro Boomin.

Prior to the release of "Genius," Kelow has garnered acclaim and a range of fans thanks to her definitive album, 2019's TSA, which showed off her ability to transcend genres and consistently innovate and was followed closely by TSA Deluxe in 2020 featuring one of the region's leading rappers, Rico Nasty. She first began to build buzz with the success of her Amethyst Stoner EP and its adrenaline-fuelled tune "Finna," that became a viral hit on SoundCloud and was later transformed into a charismatic remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Watch the new trailer here: