VIDEO: Karen Harding Releases 'Other Side Of Love' Music Video

UK Top 10 hitmaker and platinum selling artist Karen Harding has released the video for her latest hit single 'Other Side Of Love' out now via Ultra Records. The video captures moments from a number of Karen's huge shows this summer which have included headline performances at Ibiza Rocks and Northern Pride while also supporting the likes of Craig David and Sigala.

'Other Side Of Love' finds Karen addressing a personal journey in holding relationships together alongside euphoric house beats and huge ethereal synths which have been co-produced by Franklin, who is best known for his massive single 'Everybody Dance' alongside CHIC legend Nile Rodgers and Cedric Gervais.

'Other Side Of Love' was released last month and has been quick to prove another huge hit in Karen's enviable repertoire. The song when straight on the playlists of Kiss Dance and Capital Dance, with regular spins on the parent stations Kiss FM and Capital FM too, as well as receiving support from Radio 1. It also achieved a high profile sync on Love Island and has so far clocked up half a million streams.

Regarding performing the single at her recent shows Karen says, "'Other Side Of Love' brings out such a positive energy within the crowd. They're all singing along by the last chorus and sharing the moment with me."

About the single she continues, "I wrote this song years ago with Belle Humble and Chris Lorenzo, it was in a totally different space sonically but it's always been a special track to me as it signifies my personal journey to love. It's all about getting past the tough stuff you face throughout relationships and finding yourself able to overcome any obstacle with your partner. I knew that Franklin was going to bring something special to this record and take it to the next level."

On Friday (August 26th) in demand producer Country Club Martini Crew took on remix duties for 'Other Side Of Love', taking the track on a darker progressive tip. Previously remixing for Madonna, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and more, Country Club Martini Crew laced the track with warped bass which further accentuates the beauty of Karen's stunning lyricism, while the infectious shuffle running throughout makes this remix inescapable of the dancefloor.

'Other Side Of Love' is taken from Karen Harding's eagerly awaited forthcoming debut album. The record includes previously released hit singles such as 'Undo My Heart', the bright anthemic piano led trance track also co-produced by Franklin, which has hit well over a massive 24 million streams, over 6,000 radio plays globally and added to the Radio 1 B-List. It also features a Zac Samuel remix of her UK Top 10 smash hit 'Say Something'.

The album also features a who's who in dance music including Shift K3Y, Digital Farm Animals and many more to be announced.

Karen Harding is a sought-after artist who has collaborated with the likes of Example, Wilkinson, Giorgio Moroder, Purple Disco Machine, Redlight, Paul Woolford, Sonny Fedora and many more. Most recently Karen has been heard on Toby Romeo's 'White Horses' and Röyksopp's 'Unity', a single which forms part of their recently released debut album.

Karen's activity has been consistently world class which has enabled her to become a permanent fixture across global dancefloors and airwaves in recent years. Moreover, since smashing her way through half a billion streams - a huge feat by any artist's standards, there has been no respite.

Karen is set to continue her stratospheric rise this year, with 'Other Side Of Love' marking the first in a series of original tracks from the singer to be released over the coming months.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new remix here: