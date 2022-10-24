Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'

“Lucky Ones” is featured on Lennon’s album JUDE, which is out now.

Oct. 24, 2022  

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Julian Lennon is releasing the technology driven music video for his single "Lucky Ones".

The up-tempo track inspires hope and unity with an anthemic hook that reminds us that we are the "Lucky Ones," as Lennon's passion for climate action comes through with lyrics calling for a revolution.

The video intersects technology, arts and culture in a beautiful manner while addressing the theme of the song. Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. It expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.

To complete the visual mastery, they first shot all the narrative action and dances on a green screen; from Danza Azteca dance - to Dia de Los Muertos candle walks - to samba drummers marching.

Dutton explains, "The video is one of the first of its kind as we used Google Notebook Colab to write the AI code to the footage we shot and animated on green screen. The code and texted prompts were lines such as 'evolve from fiery ashes to blooming flower fields,' and then AI would enhance the footage to those descriptions. We also used Stable Diffusion and Disco Diffusion."

An exclusive conversation with Dutton and Lennon discussing the project can be found on YouTube as well.

"Lucky Ones" is featured on Lennon's album JUDE, which is out now. Watch the new music video here:




