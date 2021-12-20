VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Believe' on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGS

Josh Groban appeared on CBS Sunday Mornings to perform his classic holiday song, "Believe", from the Polar Express, alongside the Young People's Chorus of New York City.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, 2013's gold-certified All That Echoes, 2015's gold-certified Stages, and most recently 2018's Bridges.

In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway, chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

