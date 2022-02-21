VIDEO: Josh Bricker Releases Lyric Video for 'Another Man's Treasure'

Country riser Josh Bricker shares the official lyrical visual for his latest single "Another Man's Treasure."

The lyric video was premiered exclusively by The Nash News. The track was written by Bricker along with Alex Pennington Smith and Kyle Clark.

With this release, Josh has been featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds Country editorial along with playlist support from the Academy of Country Music, Country Central, The Nash News, UPstar Music, and many more.

Josh received his first cut as a co-writer on Sony Nashville/RCA recording artist Andrew Jannakos' debut country radio single "Gone Too Soon". The song, written alongside Jannakos and Jason Afable (who penned Mackenzie Porter's #1 hit "Seeing Other People"), debuted at #1 in Digital Country Sales and #12 on Billboard's Hot Country Tracks.

Watch the new lyric video here: