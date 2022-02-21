Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Josh Bricker Releases Lyric Video for 'Another Man's Treasure'

pixeltracker

The track is Bricker's latest release.

Feb. 21, 2022  

Country riser Josh Bricker shares the official lyrical visual for his latest single "Another Man's Treasure."

The lyric video was premiered exclusively by The Nash News. The track was written by Bricker along with Alex Pennington Smith and Kyle Clark.

With this release, Josh has been featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds Country editorial along with playlist support from the Academy of Country Music, Country Central, The Nash News, UPstar Music, and many more.

Josh received his first cut as a co-writer on Sony Nashville/RCA recording artist Andrew Jannakos' debut country radio single "Gone Too Soon". The song, written alongside Jannakos and Jason Afable (who penned Mackenzie Porter's #1 hit "Seeing Other People"), debuted at #1 in Digital Country Sales and #12 on Billboard's Hot Country Tracks.

Watch the new lyric video here:

VIDEO: Josh Bricker Releases Lyric Video for 'Another Man's Treasure'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer

From This Author - Michael Major